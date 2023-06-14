The U.S. Marshals Service has added a former Fort Wayne man who is wanted for capital murder in Alabama to its list of the 15 most-wanted fugitives.
Joshua Smiley, 26, is wanted as a suspect in a 2021 shooting death in Mobile, Alabama. He was added to the list because of "the heinous nature of his crimes," U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis said in a news release.
Smiley is also wanted for a bond violation on a federal drug charge in Fort Wayne. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to Smiley's arrest.
Investigators said Smiley, who is suspected of being armed and dangerous, might be in Mobile, Fort Wayne or Indianapolis, the news release said. He has black hair, brown eyes, is 6 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 170 and has tattoos on both arms.
Those with information on Smiley's whereabouts are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or by using the YSMS Tips App. Informants' anonymity is guaranteed, the news release said.
Smiley has been wanted in Allen County since Sept. 8, 2021, when Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns issued a no-bond warrant for his arrest. The warrant stemmed from a petition to revoke Smiley's probation on a charge for assisting a criminal.
A plea agreement allowed Smiley, who was charged with murder in connection to the 2018 shooting death of Javon Burnett, to plead guilty to a lesser charge. In exchange for his testimony against Tyrion McNair, the man convicted of killing Burnett, Smiley was sentenced to five years in prison.
Only three years of the sentence were ordered to be executed. Because of time served and good time credit, Smiley was out by September 2021.
Before the 2018 murder, Smiley was a suspect in the 2015 shooting death of 17-year-old Alonna Allison. Allison was struck by a stray bullet Aug. 29, 2015, when rival gang members opened fire on each other.
A year after Allison's death, Smiley was one of three then-19-year-olds, including Darrion Bright and Javaris Travier, arrested and charged in connection to Allison's death. Charges were later dropped.
Former Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards said in a press conference that the charges weren't dropped because the men were not guilty, but because three witness who had come forward backed out.
No charges have been filed in Allison's murder since then.