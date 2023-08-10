The owner of a Fort Wayne training center, who previously coached at Northrop High School, has been arrested on felony charges that include child solicitation.
Dustan Mohr, 47, of Fort Wayne has been charged with several felonies – sexual misconduct with a minor, child seduction, dissemination of material harmful to minors and two counts of child solicitation.
Former Northrop baseball coach Matt Brumbaugh confirmed to The Journal Gazette that Mohr was an assistant coach until 2021.
Mohr allegedly had a sexual relationship with a girl whom he was coaching for softball at StrikeZone Training Center. Mohr’s LinkedIn page cites him as StrikeZone's executive director and owner.
The girl said she was 13 years old when she met Mohr, but Allen County Deputy Nicholas Keefer wrote in a probable cause affidavit that the victim was 14 during the sexual activity. The girl reported that Mohr was flirtatious and had groped her during numerous practices during the six months he trained her.
Mohr also allegedly gave the girl a cell phone so they could talk. The girl said the phone contained several photos that showed Mohr’s genitals when she received it. The victim said the conversations started out about softball but later became sexually explicit, the probable cause affidavit said.
Text messages between Mohr and the girl show he picked her up on May 26 and they engaged in sexual activity. The alleged crimes were reported after the girl’s father found her at Mohr’s home on June 19.
The victim told police that she and Mohr had exchanged sexually explicit photos and that Mohr had also sent her videos.
Mohr previously played for several teams Major League Baseball teams between 2001 and 2007, including the Minnesota Twins. He was arrested Wednesday.
A hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 15.