A Fort Wayne couple facing multiple felony charges related to the death of the woman's 4-year-old was taken into police custody Thursday.
Noel C. Wood, 25, and Jonathan Aaron Mulvihill, 34, are accused of felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death. The child died from cocaine and fentanyl toxicity, according to the Allen County coroner's office.
Wood and Mulvihill were taken into custody at separate locations in Fort Wayne about 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.
Both face additional charges of two counts each of felony neglect of a dependent in a situation that endangers them.
They face 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted of the first charge and six months to 18 months on each of the other charges.
The child died July 15, according to the probable cause affidavit. Police responded to an 8:40 a.m. call of a child not breathing. The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
Wood, the child’s mother, told police the child had a history of seizures. She had medication for the seizures at the house, but the autopsy showed no signs of the medication in the child’s blood, according to court documents.
The coroner’s office confirmed that the 4-year-old had a seizure disorder, but there were no abnormalities in the child’s brain indicating that as cause of the death. The cause was the drugs in the child’s system, court records said.
The couple lived in a one-room apartment with her three children, all younger than 8 years old. When police officers arrived, they found the apartment in a state of extreme filth with piles of trash and decaying or spoiled food, the probable cause affidavit said. Parts of the walls and ceilings were covered in a mold-like substance, general filth and what appeared to be human feces, officials said.
The City of Fort Wayne Neighborhood Code Enforcement condemned the apartment as unlivable, based on numerous code violations, court records said.
Police also searched the home after getting a warrant and found drugs, drug residue and drug paraphernalia on top of a microwave and in open dresser drawers. These were places where children could easily reach the drugs, according to court documents. The drugs field tested positive for cocaine, MDMA and LSD, officials said.
One of the children said during an interview at the Child Advocacy Center that the adults would strap the 4-year-old into a car seat for time out, that Wood smoked in front of the children and that Wood and Mulvihill would “use drugs she described as a white powder that they would put up their noses,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Wood’s drug screen done for the Department Child Services tested positive for cocaine and THC. Mulvihill’s drug screen was positive for fentanyl and THC. Court records do not show any drug-related charges filed against the two.
Court documents do not list bail amounts for either Mulvihill or Wood.