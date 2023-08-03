A Fort Wayne home care provider must pay more than $258,000 in back wages, liquidated damages and fines for 83 employees’ denied overtime, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday.
U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady in the Northern District of Indiana ordered on July 27 that UniqueHab Solutions LLC and its operators John Musili and Tony Aduro have to pay wages and damages owed to employees, a news release said.
The Fort Wayne company provides non-medical home care services to people with physical and developmental disabilities. UniqueHab Solutions’ services include residential habilitation support services, respite services for caregivers and health care coordination.
In addition to $188,000 in overtime back wages, the company must pay $70,000 in civil money penalties after investigators found that the employer asked employees to sign a waiver of rights to overtime, which is a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
UniqueHab Solutions will also have to pay 5.3% post-judgment interest on the back wages and liquidated damages, according to the news release.
Aaron Loomis, director of the Wage and Hour Division District, said in a statement that the Department of Labor will continue to fight for justice for workers that are denied “their hard-earned wages.”
“Home care employees work long hours assisting clients with daily living tasks that let them keep their dignity and live at home, yet too often we find industry employers violating overtime rules and denying these care workers their rightful wages,” he said.
Brady’s judgment also forbids the employers from any future violations of Fair Labor Standards Act, the news release said.
The court’s action follows UniqueHab Solutions refusing to resolve the matter, which led the department to file a complaint in federal court in June 2022.
For more information about the Fair Labor Standards Act and other laws enforced by the Wage and Hour Division, call the division’s toll-free helpline at 866-487-9243.
Workers and employers can confidentially call the division with questions.