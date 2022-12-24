A Fort Wayne man is being held on $30,000 bond and has a Wednesday court hearing for allegedly threatening Allen County’s judges, court personnel and even Fort Wayne’s mayor in a phone call.
Curtis Wayne Yoder, 44, is being held on a preliminary felony charge of intimidation and faces one to six years in prison if convicted, based on online court records.
Yoder allegedly called Allen County Circuit Court at 3 a.m. Dec. 17 trying to get an emergency hearing in a family court case involving the mother of his child, court records state. He accused the woman of having sex with their child, then went on at length making the threats, swearing and accusing judges and court personnel of not caring about children.
Online court records didn’t say how old the child was.
“It’s going to be real bad for all the judges and paralegals and everybody walking into your building,” he said, according to court records. “I got to tell you, I’d be real scared if I were you all.”
Yoder directly threatened to kill Mayor Tom Henry if it’s true that the woman is really having sex with their son.
At the message’s end, he said, “So listen to me real slowly. You’re going to give me an emergency hearing or every single judge in Allen County is going to perish. Have a great evening.”
Yoder demanded during the call that an emergency hearing be held in January. A March 1 court date was already set in the case, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Yoder was in Allen County Jail on Friday evening. There’s no lawyer listed as representing him in online court records. His attorney status and possible trial dates could be set at the Wednesday hearing.