A Fort Wayne man accused of attempting to murder his pregnant girlfriend in 2020 was sentenced Friday to 38 years in prison.
A jury found Brandon Williams, 43, guilty in June of attempted murder, aggravated battery, strangulation and two counts of domestic battery during a June trial. Williams faced more than 70 years in prison with the jury's verdict.
However, Williams was only sentenced Friday on the attempted murder charge. The rest of the charges were dismissed because of double jeopardy concerns.
The double jeopardy clause in the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prohibits anyone from being prosecuted for the same crime twice.
A probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Officer Christopher McBride said that while trying to enter the apartment during the July 2022 assault, police heard Williams tell the victim, "You're gonna die this time" after stabbing her with a screwdriver. The victim said she believed him.
“Tell everyone I love them,” she told police, according to court records.
During closing arguments in June, Allen County Deputy Prosecutors Tasha Lee told jurors Williams was “literally caught red-handed,” showing them a photo of the defendant's bloodied hands in handcuffs.
“Just because he was unsuccessful doesn’t mean he didn’t try,” she told jurors.
Williams' public defender, Marcia Linsky, told jurors they shouldn't make a decision based on emotion, saying that's what prosecutors wanted them to do. Instead, she said, they needed to decide whether Williams truly intended to kill his girlfriend that day.
Lee concluded the closing statements by challenging Linsky's argument.
“What is your intent when you stab someone with a screwdriver?” she asked. “What innocent explanation is there for stabbing someone with a screwdriver?”