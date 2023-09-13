A 32-year-old Fort Wayne man is facing felony charges after being shot in the back by a 2-year-old boy.
Police found Justin T. Wiley suffering from a gunshot wound in the middle of his upper back on Sept. 9, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Officer Mason Wills.
Wiley said he put the gun on the bed and the 2-year-old grabbed it and pulled the trigger.
Wiley was shot in the home of a woman who has an active protection order against him, court records show. The woman told police she heard the gunshot, followed by Wiley yelling, "He shot me."
She told police Wiley said he put the gun behind him and didn't think the child would go behind him.
The child had injuries to his gunpowder-marked right pointer finger, including swelling and blistering, court records show. He repeatedly said "owie" while looking at his finger.
Wiley is not legally allowed to carry a gun because of prior felony convictions, court documents say. The report noted a prior domestic battery conviction, as well as one for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Now he faces two felony charges, one for neglect and the other for unlawful possession of a handgun.
The defendant has been released on bond, court records show. His next appearance is scheduled for Thursday morning.