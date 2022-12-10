A Fort Wayne man is facing up to 40 years in prison in conjunction with the death of an 8-year-old Huntington boy.
Matthew Joseph Dirig, 32, of the 4500 block of Golfview Drive, is charged with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
He has an attorney status hearing Monday and a pretrial conference Jan. 30. No trial date has been set.
The child, the son of Dirig’s girlfriend, died during the evening of Nov. 22, a possible suicide by choking from a zip tie around his neck, according to the probable cause affidavit. A doctor who performed the autopsy listed the cause of death as asphyxia but did not rule out homicide as the manner of death, the affidavit said.
According to the boy’s family and Dirig, the 8-year-old had behavioral issues, including aggression, talk of killing himself, a fixation on choking and strangulation and self-choking attempts, including one with a phone cord at school. Before his death, the boy’s behavior had improved, however. Those who knew him attributed that to new medication and switching to a school that specialized in children with issues.
The boy’s mother met Dirig online in April, and Dirig moved in about a month later, she told police.
On the evening of the boy’s death, Dirig had picked him up from the Boys & Girls Clubs at the mother’s request because of an incident involving hitting, the probable cause affidavit said.
Dirig told police the boy was aggressive when they came home, and that’s why he locked the boy in his room as a quiet place. The room’s door had been altered so it locked from the outside instead of the inside, court documents said.
Video from a Ring doorbell device showed the two arriving home about 5:40 p.m. The boy was crying and yelling, upset about being in trouble and refuting what had been said about him at the club, the probable cause affidavit said. Dirig yelled at him, “Hey, chill,” when he let the boy out of the car and continued to tell him to relax.
Dirig told police the boy threw a tantrum, throwing things around, after they entered the home. Dirig said he then locked the boy in his room and lost track of time while playing video games. Police noted there were no scattered papers or other indications of such an incident when they arrived.
The Ring device showed the boy’s mother arriving home about 7:40 p.m. She said she kissed Dirig, who was playing video games, and picked up a cat, asking how the boy was. Dirig told her he was being good and was in his room, court documents said.
She went in and found the boy lying on the ground, then noticed the zip tie around his neck. The two cut it off with some trouble, court documents said. Emergency workers were unable to revive the child.
The mother couldn’t say why zip ties were in the boy’s room, court records said. Dirig told police the boy was fascinated with them when Dirig brought them home from his IT job and kept some in his room.
Police found Dirig’s leather jacket in the bedroom where he and the mother slept, and its left shoulder and arm had fresh scratch marks on it that were consistent with defensive scratching of fingernails, the probable cause affidavit said. A pair of rubber medical gloves was in a jacket pocket.
Police also found multiple zip ties around the home and some in the trash, including one that matched the kind around the boy’s neck. That one was looped and cut, according to court records.
Huntington police arrested Dirig on Dec. 2 after Dirig declined to speak to them without a lawyer.
Dirig was released on a $15,000 cash bond Dec. 5, according to online court records.