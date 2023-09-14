A 68-year-old Fort Wayne man faces six counts of child molesting after being arrested on a warrant from April.
Furquan Qahir Ali is accused of molesting a child for more than two years starting in 2014, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Officer Charles Volz. In addition to the six counts of child molesting he faces, Ali has also been charged with dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
During an interview at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children, the child Ali is accused of sexually abusing described the acts as weekly, court records show. He allegedly showed her videos of him engaged in sexual activity with one of the child's relatives and told her they were going to try it.
The victim, who was about 5 when the abuse started, said Ali threatened to hurt her family if she told anyone.
Ali did not want to by police as part of the investigation of the alleged abuse, court records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday for the first time on the charges.