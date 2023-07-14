A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of murder after a jury determined he killed one man and injured three others in a 2017 strip club shooting.
Starks was found guilty of murder, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license, along with a sentence enhancement for using a gun. He now faces up to 97 years in prison.
James Starks of Fort Wayne is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Marcus Rogan at the now-defunct Bleu Diamond. Rogan was shot about 10 times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Throughout the four-day trial, the Allen County Prosecutor's Office's Tesa Helge and Tom Chaille pointed to witness testimony naming Starks the killer and testimony from several people claiming the defendant admitted to being the shooter. Helge said it took several years for witnesses to come forward because they feared being labeled as a snitch.
"We don't have to like snitch culture, but it's a reality," Helge said.
William Lebrato, who is joined by Jamie Egolf in representing Starks, said it comes down to accountability.
Lebrato talked about a key witness in the trial who said she saw Starks shoot Rogan the night of the shooting and later agreed to testify when facing felony charges of her own. He said jurors shouldn't believe a word she said because she was just looking out for herself and wasn't actually afraid.
Lebrato used expletives multiple times when describing the key witness.
Jurors were sent out at about 11 a.m. to deliberate.
After they were sent out, Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sternly told the attorneys not to curse in the courtroom – unless they are quoting someone.