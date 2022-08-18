A man was found guilty today of attempted murder for shooting a man who required a wheelchair multiple times in March 2020.
Gregory Vaughn, Jr. 34, faces 20 to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 23. He's already serving 13 years in another case.
He was accused of firing 14 rounds March 3, 2020 into a car at Anthony Davis Jr., a man with disabilities who required a wheelchair, court documents said.
Seven or eight of the bullets hit Davis. He was able to drive to the nearest fire station and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, officials said.
Davis let Vaughn's ex-girlfriend stay with him because of Vaughn's abuse, Davis and the woman told police. Davis also alleged that Vaughn sent him a voice mail a few days before the shooting, threatening to kill Davis.
In March, a jury found Vaughn guilty of felony armed robbery, felony battery by means of a deadly weapon and misdemeanor invasion of privacy after he attacked the woman – the mother of his children – the day before he shot Davis.
Vaughn was sentenced in April in that case to 13 years in prison.