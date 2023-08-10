A jury on Thursday found a man accused of a 2020 murder guilty.
Jurors were sent out Thursday afternoon to determine whether 28-year-old Tremaine Wyatt is guilty of shooting and killing 31-year-old Allen Ruffin in July 2020. They returned a verdict two hours later.
Wyatt is also accused of shooting and seriously injuring Ruffin's girlfriend, Reshanae Wilhite, who was a key witness in the case. He was charged with murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and carried a potential sentencing enhancement for using a gun when committing the alleged offense.
He was found guilty of murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. The jury chose not to impose the sentencing enhancement despite the fact that he was found guilty of shooting the murder victim.
Wyatt faces a possible 87-year sentence.
Ruffin died at the scene and Wilhite was seriously injured in front of their Lillie Street home, according to a probable cause affidavit written by retired Fort Wayne Police Detective Donald Lewis.
Wilhite identified Wyatt as the shooter where she was receiving treatment at the hospital for her own gunshot wounds. She further confirmed her statement to police by choosing Wyatt's photo out of 24 shown to her.
During the trial’s closing arguments, Tesa Helge and Tom Chaille of the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and defense attorney John Cantrell focused on a separate shooting three days before Ruffin was murdered – one at Wyatt’s grandmother’s house about a mile away. Wyatt’s family, the attorneys said, believed Ruffin was the gunman that shot at the home.
Chaille said that belief could be a possible motive – but not an excuse.
“How many lives were changed in those few seconds?” he asked. “For what? Street justice?”
The only person to blame is Wyatt, the prosecutor said.
"It was brutal. It was senseless. It was him," Chaille said while pointing at Wyatt. "That's who he was that night."
Cantrell countered that opinion, saying that it shows that several other people had a motive to kill Ruffin. He pointed to Wilhite initially identifying the shooter as the brother of a man she knows and later remembering Wyatt’s name.
“Some people have multiple brothers,” Cantrell said. “Brothers look alike, it’s in their DNA.”
Cantrell told jurors Wilhite’s testimony was not sufficient to find his client guilty because some details she gave changed. He said the jury had to first be able to believe Wilhite to find Wyatt guilty.
Helge said Cantrell was desperate to discredit Wilhite because she was a powerful piece of their case – an eyewitness and victim who saw the shooter who killed her loved one. Because of that, Helge said, Wilhite was motivated to get justice for Ruffin and herself.
Throughout his closing argument, Cantrell emphasized the significance of the jury's decision, saying it was a hard one to make because it could permanently alter Wyatt's life.
"Any conviction can take someone down a different path in life," Cantrell said, comparing it to deciding to take a loved one off life support.
Helge disagreed.
"This is not a hard case," she told jurors.
Wyatt's sentencing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6.