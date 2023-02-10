A jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty today of murdering his wife and multiple drug-related felonies.
Har San, 24, shot Ro Ze Ma, 24, about 11 p.m. on March 20 in an apartment in the 2100 block of Chartwell Drive, near the intersection of Paulding Road and Anthony Boulevard, according to court records.
He then tried to cover it up, telling police that he was preparing to cut someone’s hair when he heard his wife scream, the probable cause affidavit said. San told police he and two juveniles ran to the bedroom and found Ma shot and bleeding.
When police searched the backyard, they found drug paraphernalia, accessories for a Glock 17 pistol, an AR-style pistol with a mesh shell catcher and one spent shell casing. Surveillance video from near the scene showed a man who looked like San throwing items near the tree line.
Inside, police found 19 grams of methamphetamine, 148 grams of marijuana and 33 Percocet pills, as well as a photo of San holding a gun with a mesh shell catcher identical to the AR-style found outside.
San faces 45 to 65 years in prison for the murder charge and up to 20 years more on a sentence enhancement for using a firearm to commit a crime. The sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. March 10.
He faces another 44 years and six months for the felonies of dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing in marijuana. The jury also found him guilty of misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, which could add another year to his sentence.