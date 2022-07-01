A local man was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in federal prison for drug- and gun-related crimes.
Jamic C. Johnson, 47, of Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady sentenced Johnson to 195 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Investigators obtained a warrant to search Johnson’s home Oct. 28, 2020, according to court documents. Officers seized methamphetamine, cocaine, a loaded handgun, a drug ledger, a loaded shotgun, additional ammunition, magazines, pills and a scale.
Johnson’s criminal history includes convictions for multiple felony offenses. One of the felonies was for carrying a handgun without a license and the other two were for dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug. Any of these felony convictions prohibit him from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with the assistance from the Allen County Drug Task Force and Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Geller.