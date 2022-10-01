A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 42½ years in prison Friday for shooting a wheelchair-dependent man at least seven times.
Gregory Vaughn Jr., 35, had fired 14 rounds from a Glock 19X 9 mm handgun into the black Cadillac where Anthony Davis Jr. was sitting in the driver’s seat on March 3, 2020. Seven or eight of the bullets hit Davis, who was able to drive from where he was parked in the 1900 block of Fox Point Trail to the nearest fire station. He was then taken to the hospital in serious condition.
A jury on Aug. 18 found Vaughn guilty of attempted murder and theft of a firearm, and Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull sentenced him to the maximum time for each charge, to be served in prison and consecutively.
Gull said before passing sentence, “how he didn’t die, I don’t know.” Davis’ sisters, Tameika Boyd and Toni Davis, said after the sentencing that they think the shooting contributed to his death about a month later because of stress on his body, which was already partially paralyzed from a previous shooting.
Davis died April 9, 2020, Boyd said.
She and her sister had requested restitution for the funeral as part of Vaughn’s sentence, but Gull denied that and said, “there’s nothing legal to support that request.” Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred said at Friday’s hearing that Davis’ autopsy didn’t link his death directly to the shooting.
The shooting happened after Vaughn had a friend drive him around to different spots in the city. He told the friend he needed a ride to pick up his kids.
After visiting multiple places, he had the friend go to the Villa Capri Apartments where he thought his kids would be getting off the school bus. He watched them get off the bus and go inside, and then told the driver to leave because he saw they were safe.
As they left, he saw Davis and the Cadillac and had the driver turn back into the complex, saying it was his babies’ mama. When the driver parked, Vaughn grabbed the Glock from the vehicle’s center console and went towards the car to shoot.
Mildred said that Davis was a one-time fiancé of the woman and had taken her and the kids in for safety the day before the shooting.
Court records show that at 1 a.m. on March 2, 2020, Vaughn broke into the woman’s apartment wielding a long-bladed chef’s knife. He threatened her and tried to force her to give him her phone passcode, accusing her of cheating on him before running off with her wallet and cellphone and her daughter’s cellphone.
The attack happened about a year-and-a-half after their eight-year relationship ended. There were reports of domestic violence during the relationship but no charges filed. The woman had gotten five orders of protection since the breakup to stop Vaughn from contacting her or her children, including the children she had with him.
Mildred said before the shooting, Vaughn left a phone message for Davis that said, “It’s going to get ugly for you ... .” He also taunted Davis as he went after him with the gun, starting by shooting from the front vehicle and ending by shooting from between the Cadillac and the car next to it.
Vaughn was found in Waukegan, Illinois, about a month after the shooting. He was extradited to Allen County to stand trial.
For the March 2, 2020, incident, a jury found Vaughn guilty on March 23 of felony armed robbery, felony battery by means of a deadly weapon and misdemeanor invasion of privacy. He was sentenced to 13 years April 22, and Gull said the Friday’s sentencing will run consecutive to that.
Davis’ sisters asked in tearful statements to the court that Vaughn receive no leniency.
They also said they felt Vaughn showed no remorse. “You did not – not one time, showed that you cared,” Toni Davis said through tears.
Boyd said after the hearing that Vaughn smiled through the trial. “He just had no remorse for what he’s done,” Boyd said.
Toni Davis added that when her brother woke up in the hospital, his first question was whether the kids were OK.
Mildred said in his argument for sentencing that because it was broad daylight in a residential area with kids getting off a school bus, there was a risk of someone else getting shot.
Vaughn said in his statement to the court that he wasn’t at the apartment complex and didn’t shoot Davis.
“There’s no evidence of me shooting that man,” he said. “I wasn’t there. I never did it.”
Gull said in her response, “The jury disagreed, and I disagree.” She said he intended to kill Davis.
She also cited Vaughn’s multi-state criminal record, which included a conviction in Cook County, Illinois, when he was much younger and an active warrant out of North Dakota.
Vaughn told Gull he planned to appeal the conviction that led to Friday’s sentencing. Gull said she’d appoint a public defender for him.