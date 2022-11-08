A Fort Wayne man received the maximum possible sentence on Tuesday for his part in the shooting death of a local man in a wooded area.
Anthony Lopez was sentenced to 91 years in prison for the murder William Jeffrey Kintzel, 63, on April 10.
Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull gave Lopez 65 years for murder, 20 years for a sentence enhancement for using a gun in the crime and six years for the felony of carrying a handgun with a felony conviction within the previous 15 years.
A teenage boy discovered Kintzel’s body on April 14 in the woods near 2300 Birchwood Ave. on the west side of the street. He was face down, and when police turned him over, they found he’d been shot multiple times.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille said during the trial that an autopsy showed Kintzel struggled for 30 to 60 minutes, trying to crawl his way out and unable to call for help because of a punctured lung.
A home surveillance camera across the way caught Lopez going into the woods with Kintzel the day of the shooting and coming out alone to Kintzel’s SUV, which was driven by an accomplice. During the trial, the prosecution showed that almost everything Lopez and the other man did for the rest of that day was captured on video somewhere.
There’s a warrant out for the alleged accomplice, Michael A. Barker, 42. He is charged with murder, which carries a sentence of 45 to 65 years, and felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, which caries a sentence of 10 to 30 years.