A Fort Wayne man was found guilty Thursday of murder in the shooting death of a woman whom witnesses said begged for her life before she was killed.
An Allen Superior Court jury deliberated about 90 minutes before finding Ronald Williams III, 33, guilty in the death of 19-year-old Emoni M. Martin in a Serenity Drive apartment Oct. 4, 2020.
Williams was also found guilty of a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime and battery by means of a deadly weapon for shooting a man. He faces up to 85 years in prison for the murder and gun enhancement charges when he is sentenced Sept. 30.
Two women told police they hid under a bed inside the Serenity Drive apartment while Williams confronted Martin.
“Emoni (said) ‘Royal, don’t do this,’” a probable cause affidavit says, quoting one of the women who hid under the bed. “(The witness) stated that she briefly looked out and observed Emoni (Martin) pleading for her life while a man later identified as Ronald Williams was standing there, pointing a gun at her while not saying a word. (The witness) stated that she hid again and heard the gunshots.”
The other woman also told investigators Martin pleaded with Williams and “that she heard three gunshots and saw Emoni hit the floor next to the bed,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Martin died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Allen County coroner’s office. Williams was arrested at Diplomat Apartments.
Officers first were called to a separate shooting n the 7900 block of Decatur Road. A man with injuries to his left wrist and right arm reportedly told police a man named “Royal” – Williams – had aimed a gun at him before he heard “a pop.” The injured man jumped through a window to escape and later identified Williams from a photo lineup.
The man who was shot suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Martin’s slaying was one of 43 homicides in Allen County in 2020.