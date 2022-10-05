A Fort Wayne man faces up to 20 more years in the federal prison system when sentenced in January for a violent attack that earned him membership in a white supremacist prison gang, the Department of Justice said.
Aaron Matthew Rentfrow, 40, also known as Mongo, was convicted Monday of violent crimes in aid of racketeering, according to a Tuesday press release from the U.S. Justice Department.
Specifically, the charges are attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury.
Rentfrow was found guilty after a trial along with one of the five highest ranking Aryan Circles leaders, William Glenn Chunn, 39, also known as Big Head, of Humble, Texas, the Justice Department said. Both men are set to be sentenced Jan. 18 to a maximum of 20 years.
The amount of time Rentfrow is currently serving and his original crimes weren’t available late Tuesday.
The two men and Aryan Circle leaders carried out the attack Aug. 17, 2017, at the federal prison in Yazoo City, Mississippi, the justice department said.
“According to evidence presented at trial, Chunn, through his chain of command, ordered Rentfrow to stab the victim to earn membership into the Aryan Circle,” the press release said. “Chunn ordered the attack because the victim was homosexual.”
The victim’s severe injuries in Rentfrow’s attack included rib fractures, puncture wounds to his chest and lacerations on his face and head. He also required a chest tube to breathe because of a collapsed lung.
According to the justice department, the Aryan Circle is a race-based, violent prison gang with hundreds of members inside and outside of prisons nationwide.
It enforces rules and discipline with threats, intimidation, assault and murder. Members are required to follow orders from higher-ranking members without question.