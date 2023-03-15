A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday for shooting a man at a local hotel.
Hector F. Lopez-Martinez, 32, was originally charged with felony attempted murder, aggravated battery, carrying a handgun without a license and two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and the other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Deputy Prosecutor Kamia Gatakala said the plea agreement stemmed from the victim's cooperation subsiding.
Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Lopez-Martinez to 10 years, five of which are suspended.
Police arrested Lopez-Martinez shortly after a 911 call on March 26 about a man who was covered in blood. When officers arrived on scene, they were met by the victim's two brothers, according to court documents.
The men identified their brother-in-law, Lopez-Martinez, as the shooter. Information was then aired over police channels to direct all officers to be on the lookout for the suspect and the gray Nissan pickup truck he was driving.
Soon after, Officer Anthony Krock of the Fort Wayne Police Department saw a closed car repair shop that had a dark-colored Nissan Frontier in its parking lot. The officer followed the truck and initiated a traffic stop.
Krock, along with officers who assisted with the traffic stop, found Lopez-Martinez in the vehicle with blood on his hands and clothes and a gun in plain sight, according to court documents. A woman who said she was dating Lopez-Martinez was driving the car.
During an interview with police, the woman said she was asleep when Lopez-Martinez woke her up, with blood on his hands. She said he told her "we have to go," and "things turned ugly," court records say. They then went to the auto shop.
The victim's brothers told police that the victim and Lopez-Martinez were arguing about a woman when Lopez-Martinez pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and fired several rounds into the bed.
Lopez-Martinez said the men decided to hang out in the motel room that later became the crime scene, but the man began accusing him of sleeping with his wife several years ago and would not drop it, according to court documents. He said they went to a liquor store and while driving he shot several rounds from the driver's seat.
When they returned from the store, the accusations continued and the victim got in Lopez-Martinez's face, which prompted him to shoot the victim.