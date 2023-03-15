A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for sex trafficking a minor at Indianapolis-area hotels.
Damion Alexander, 28, had pleaded guilty to the charge. Alexander met a 17-year-old girl online in 2021 and, after meeting the minor and her adult friend, “convinced them both to travel with him and caused them to engage in commercial sex acts that financially benefited him,” according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
From at least May 15, 2021 to June 2, 2021, Alexander transported the victim back and forth from Fort Wayne to hotels in the Indianapolis area, the news release said. He also took sexually explicit photos and videos of both the minor and her adult friend to use for “online commercial sex advertisements.”
“Cell phone videos obtained during the investigation showed Alexander berating and abusing the minor victim while she was severely impaired,” the news release said.
Alexander talked with commercial sex buyers, setting prices and directing the victim as to how much time to spend and what acts to perform. According to the release, Alexander kept thousands of dollars he received by trafficking the victim.
On June 2, 2021, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department recovered the minor victim at the Sheraton Hotel at Keystone Crossing in Indianapolis, the Justice Department said. Alexander was found outside the victim’s hotel room and fled when approached by police.
Indianapolis police and the FBI investigated the case, and U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson issued the sentence. In addition to 15 years in federal prison, Alexander will also be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 15 years following his release and must pay $13,000 in restitution to the victims. He must also register as a sex offender.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary Myers said in a statement that the 15-year sentence should serve as a warning to would-be traffickers.
“Trafficking vulnerable minors’ bodies for financial gain is a despicable crime that merits significant punishment,” Myers said. “Pimps like this defendant inflict lasting trauma with utter disregard for the safety or dignity of those they exploit.”