A 21-year-old man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after receiving Tuesday a 140-year sentence for killing two teens in 2021.
However, a mother of one of the victims said in court that at least Tre Zwieg will have the opportunity to grow old, unlike her son who will remain 16 forever.
Zwieg was convicted May 16 of two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, burglary and a sentencing enhancement for the murders of 19-year-old Brendan Cole and 16-year-old Juan Ramirez Jr. The two counts of felony murder and the burglary charge were vacated during sentencing because they merged with the murder convictions.
Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull gave Zwieg the maximum sentence of 60 years each for two counts of murder and an additional 20 for using a firearm. The sentences have to be served consecutively, and Gull also ordered Zwieg to pay $17,035 to Ana Gomez Nolasco, Brendan Cole’s mom.
Zwieg was arrested after the two teens were found dead in the garage of a Cumberland Avenue home on Dec. 3, 2021. Court documents suggest the group was attempting to burglarize the home when Zwieg shot Cole and Ramirez.
Chief Counsel Tesa Helge and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille said during the May trial that they believe Zwieg lured the teens to the location with the intention of killing them.
Three of Zwieg’s family members wrote to Gull on his behalf, but none of his five family members in the courtroom spoke at the sentencing.
About 25 of Cole and Ramirez’s loved ones came to the hearing with seven of them giving victim impact statements. Gull said their loss could be felt in the courtroom Tuesday.
“The extraordinary impact of the families of Brendan and Juan is palpable,” Gull said before handing down the sentence.
Statements were given by Ramirez’s mother, aunt, grandmother and sister, as well as Cole’s brother and two cousins. But, as many of them said, they are all one family because of how close they are.
They were so close that Ramirez and Cole were more like cousins than friends, they told the court.
Shelly Ramirez, Juan Ramirez Jr.’s mother, told Gull about her “sunshine.”
“He was so beautiful,” she said. “I don’t even have the words to express how beautiful he was inside and out.”
Shelly Ramirez said Zwieg was “true evil,” citing the lack of remorse he showed.
Gregory Fumarolo, Zwieg’s defense attorney, objected several times during Shelly Ramirez’s testimony, prompting Gull to tell the mother to direct her statements to the judge and not the defendant. However, Shelly Ramirez directed a few of her statements at Zwieg before finishing.
Shelly Ramirez said no earthly judge could serve the justice she is seeking, but she believes it will come in due time.
“God has a special place for you,” she said while looking at Zwieg, who kept his head down through most of the victim impact statements.
Shelly Ramirez said Zwieg’s family can visit him and watch him grow into an old man, but she will never get to see her son again.
Over objection from Fumarolo, a compilation of photos and short clips of Juan Ramirez Jr. was played for the judge after his mother’s statement.
“He never had a fighting chance,” Shelly Ramirez said, breaking down in tears as she watched the video.
Juan Ramirez Jr.’s sister, Mikala Ramirez, said Zwieg will never understand what the victims’ families have been through, but she believes there will be karma.
“What goes around comes around,” she said, “and when it comes around, I hope he feels the same pain my family and my cousin’s family feels.”
Brendan Cole’s sister, Analy Cole, said after the hearing that her brother took on a big role in the family from a young age.
“He would go out and mow lawns just to buy us a birthday cake or some snack or a drink – like anything for our birthday that we wanted,” Analy Cole said. “He would raise up the money; he would be the man of the house.”
Life has been hard for her since her brother’s death, Analy Cole said, but the sentence brought her some peace.
Now that she is the same age her big brother was when he was killed, that pain hits even harder.
“I struggle with anxiety because I don’t know who to trust anymore,” Analy Cole said. “I’m the same age as my brother and it scares me. Is that gonna happen to me?”
She said she watched as Zwieg and his family mouthed “I love you” to each other at the sentencing and wishes her brother could do the same.
“Why does he get to say ‘I love you’ but I can’t?” Analy Cole asked. “But right now, I’m choosing peace.”
Juan Cole, Brendan Cole’s brother, said it hurts to see how the murder has impacted his mother.
“I’d rather be in Brendan’s spot than see my mom suffer,” Juan Cole said. “I hope he dies in there.”
When asked by the judge if there was anything he wanted to say, Zwieg responded briefly.
“There is not, your honor,” he said.