A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Wednesday for his plea to drug-related charges.
Adrian L. Johnson, 50, had pleaded guilty May 12 to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. In addition to the 15 years in prison, U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady sentenced Johnson to eight years supervision after his release.
Police had stopped Johnson on Jan. 26 for an expired registration, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Clifford Johnson. A drug-sniffing dog detected narcotics in his car, and police found 42 grams of methamphetamine and 10 grams of a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the vehicle.
They also found a digital scale, a smoking device and two firearms, one stolen and with its serial number obliterated, the statement said. Johnson also had $1,678 in cash.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case with assistance from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Ecenbarger prosecuted the case.