A 34-year-old Fort Wayne man was sentenced Friday to 16 years in prison for molesting an 11-year-old girl.
Alex Rain previously known as Bay Lar, was charged with three counts of child molesting. He entered a plea agreement in June that dismissed two of the counts.
The remaining felony child molestation charge, which he pleaded guilty to, carries a maximum sentence of 16 years.
Rain was charged after another child found Rain molesting an 11-year-old girl, according to court records. The abuse happened between Dec. 1, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021.
The victim said Rain offered to buy her things if she allowed the abuse, but she said no, Fort Wayne police Officer Kenneth Johnson said in a probable cause affidavit.
When the witness found Rain and the victim, the witness told police, Rain started panicking. The witness cried and was hit by Rain in response, the child told police.
Rain told police he thought the girl was two years older. He denied the accusations in 2021, but he was required to admit to the crime to plead guilty.
Rain was given credit for 208 days he’s spent in jail so far. Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent also approved a no-contact order to prevent Rain from being near or talking to the victim.