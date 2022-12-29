A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison after he was found guilty by a jury for sexually assaulting a relative.
The 52-year-old man was found guilty this month on five felony charges – attempted rape when the victim is unaware of the defendant’s actions, attempted rape when the victim is mentally disabled or deficient, incest and two counts of sexual battery.
The two attempted rape charges were combined, as were the sexual battery counts, at the Thursday morning sentencing hearing in Allen Superior Court. Judge Fran Gull gave the defendant three consecutive sentences – 12 years for attempted rape, four years for incest and two years for sexual battery, for a total of 18 years.
In September 2020, a woman related to the defendant reported that he raped her after she passed out from drinking too much moonshine, according to a probable cause affidavit. She initially reported the incident the night it happened, and a sexual assault examination was completed the next day.
The woman, who is an adult, told police she awoke while the assault was happening. She said she passed out again and woke up to the man running water over her naked body in the bathroom.
The woman called two people that night who became witnesses in the police investigation.
A DNA sample collected during the sexual assault examination showed that it was “1 trillion times more likely” to be from the defendant than the victim or other possible partners.
The Journal Gazette is not naming the man to avoid identifying the victim. The newspaper does not name victims of sex offenses without their permission.
The defendant said in court Thursday that he maintains the sexual contact was consensual.
“We both made a mistake that day, and I’m ashamed and embarrassed,” the man said.
Tyree Barfield, the man’s public defender, asked for a sentence of nine years on the highest-level felony – attempted rape – with three years of prison time and three years of probation. The defendant hadn’t been charged with a crime in more than 20 years, Barfield said, and the incident was isolated.
Barfield asked for the sentences to be served concurrently.
At the hearing, the woman’s mother recommended the maximum sentence of 14 years for the attempted rape charge. The mother said that people like the defendant don’t need to be on the streets because they are a danger to others.
Tracy Noetzel, deputy prosecutor, read a statement from the victim who also asked that the man be given the maximum sentence. The woman said she hasn’t felt safe since the assault and doesn’t think she will ever be able to trust anyone again.
In the statement, the woman asked that the defendant pay restitution of $2,500, which she would donate to the Fort Wayne Police Department Victim Assistance. Gull didn’t order a restitution payment because no documentation to support the request was provided.
Noetzel, on the state’s behalf, also asked for maximum sentences, including 14 years with 12 years in prison and two years of probation for attempted rape. If served consecutively, the maximum sentence on the charges would have added up to more than 20 years.
Noetzel said she recognized that the woman made the choice to drink moonshine, a point made by Barfield, “but we’re not here to victim blame.”
The man said he plans to file an appeal. Gull said a public defender would be provided for the appeal at public expense because the man is indigent.