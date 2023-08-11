A Fort Wayne man was sentenced today to 190 years for fatally shooting two teens and injuring another in 2021.
Joseph Bossard, 34, was sentenced to the maximum 190 years allowed by a plea agreement he entered in June. Bossard admitted to shooting 19-year-olds Joshua Cooper, Anderson Retic and Jaylin Rice on Feb. 17, 2021. Rice was the sole survivor.
The agreement prevented Bossard from being sentenced to life without parole for his guilty pleas on two counts of murder, attempted murder and an enhancement for using a gun. Charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness were dropped as part of the agreement.
The shooting was captured by security camera footage from the gas station where the slayings took place.
In the videos, Bossard can be seen getting into an argument with the three teens shortly before the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne police Officer Donald Lewis.
After circling the car the men were in, Bossard left and returned four minutes later, court records say. In the video, he could be seen approaching the teens’ car before shooting at the driver’s side.
The teens drove away from the gas station and were followed by Bossard, according to court documents. Police later found the victims in and around the vehicle, which had crashed into a snowbank.