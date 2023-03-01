A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to child molestation in exchange for four lesser felonies being dropped.
Donald D. Cornett, 44, will serve 20 years of his 25-year sentence in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Five years were suspended Tuesday, when the sentence was handed down. It will be served consecutively with a 90-day jail sentence for a 2020 public intoxication charge.
He was originally charged with two counts of child molestation, one count of child pornography with an aggravating factor, child exploitation and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.
Cornett's plea agreement notes that he is mentally ill and mental health treatment was recommended during sentencing.
Cornett wrote a letter to Allen County prosecutors in 2021 confessing to the crimes and alleging Jennifer Knowles, 37, assisted him with several of the offenses.
Knowles is scheduled to stand trial beginning June 13 on charges of performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, neglect of a dependent and possession of methamphetamine.