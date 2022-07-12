A Fort Wayne man charged in the February shootings of two people outside a south-side gas station was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison.
Omar Logan, 26, had pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon. Logan was charged in the Feb. 7 shootings at the Shell gas station at 4811 Hessen Cassel Road.
Police said two men were sitting in a vehicle in the gas station's parking lot when they were shot. Both survived. Logan was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder, which were dropped as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.