A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 25 behind bars on drug charges, federal officials announced Thursday.
Eddie M. Knox, 56, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in U.S. District Court. Judge Holly Brady sentenced him to 25 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Between May 6, 2019, and Aug. 26, 2020, Knox was involved in a conspiracy with his co-defendants to distribute significant amounts of controlled substances, according to court records.
During the conspiracy, Knox personally distributed about 393 grams of methamphetamine and 98 grams of fentanyl in five controlled buys with law enforcement, officials said. Knox also provided a firearm to a felon during one of the controlled buys.
In addition, Knox maintained a residence where controlled substances were sold and stored during the conspiracy, and where additional narcotics and two firearms were recovered, according to a news release issued Thursday.
Knox was the last of six Fort Wayne defendants to be sentenced in the case. The other co-defendants and their sentences:
• Fredrick Morgan II, 43, 30 years in prison
Larry Lamb, 41, 24 1/2• years in prison
Frederick Morgan, 65, 7 1/2• years in prison
• James Russell Jr., 56, 7 years in prison
• Sarah Waltz, 41, 3 years, 1 month in prison.
Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted the joint investigation. The primary agencies were the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistance was provided by multiple local law enforcement bodies, including the Indiana State Police, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Allen County Drug Task Force, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Huntington Police Department, Auburn Police Department and Fort Wayne Police Department.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Stacey Speith and Brent Ecenbarger.