A 22-year-old Fort Wayne man was sentenced Friday to 79 years in prison for the 2021 murder of a woman who was in her home when she was struck by a stray bullet fired outside.
Jamarion Thomas was charged with murder, reckless homicide, criminal recklessness by shooting a firearm into a building, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm. A jury found him guilty of all counts on Feb. 24.
During Friday’s sentencing, Thomas’ reckless homicide charge was vacated because he was found guilty of murder. He was sentenced to 55 years for murder, three years for criminal recklessness by shooting a firearm into a building, one year for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and 20 years for the firearm sentencing enhancement.
Thomas told Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent he plans to appeal his sentence and requested a public defender to do so.
Candaice M. Lay, 29, was shot and killed in her apartment as a gunfight between Thomas and a group of unknown people raged outside on May 22, 2021. Prosecutors say they believe Thomas fired 76 rounds of ammunition during the gunfight, one of which struck and killed Lay.
Thomas’ defense attorney, Robert Scremin, described the unknown group as “cowards drinking and partying” during the trial. At sentencing, Scremin told the judge what he told jurors – his client was in a situation where he had a heavy decision to make that no one would ever want to be faced with.
“It would be difficult for anyone to be making perfect decisions,” Scremin said, referencing Thomas, his mother and his aunt being shot in the gunfight.
Scremin emphasized that Thomas never intended to kill Lay, but it was an unfortunate outcome of the shootout. He asked Zent to show Thomas mercy and sentence his client to the minimum allowed.
Tilanda Thomas, Jamarion Thomas’ mother, told the judge she was “alive and ticking” despite the shooting, which she called a sign that she needed to stand tall for her family.
“Someone needs to stand up and do what’s right,” Tilanda Thomas said, after telling the judge her son experienced prejudice and injustice throughout his trial.
Jamarion Thomas told Zent he was not satisfied with his representation from Scremin.
In a letter written to Zent, Jamarion Thomas said he has thought about what he could have done differently that day.
“My conscience has been evaluating the whole situation and rather right or wrong, self-defense, unintentional or accidentally a life has been lost, a child of God has been taken and for that reason alone I am wholeheartedly lost for words,” Jamarion Thomas wrote.
“I understand that sometimes the right thing may be the wrong thing to do, and when that problem presents itself in life, we must then stop and reevaluate the situation and ourselves,” he continued in the letter. “Even as humans we make mistakes and act too fast or too slow, and for that I apologize.”
Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille did not have anyone connected to Lay speak during the hearing, though he said some family members were in the courtroom. Instead, he asked Zent to consider the aggravated nature of the offenses and Thomas’s juvenile court records.
Chaille said the records were “nothing significant” but showed Jamarion Thomas was given opportunities in the past to change his life’s trajectory.
“The nature of the offense is particularly egregious in this case,” Chaille said.