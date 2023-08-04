A Fort Wayne man was given an 87-year sentence Friday for a 2022 murder.
Issac Martin Jr., 30, was charged in October with murder, criminal recklessness and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime.
In June, a jury found Martin guilty of gunning down 27-year-old Dequavius Tyler of Fort Wayne on June 12, last year in the 5000 block of Oliver Street on the city’s southeast side.
Martin was sentenced to 65 years for murder, two years for criminal recklessness and 20 years for using a gun. The terms are to be served consecutively.
Throughout the hearing Friday, Martin yawned often and leaned back in his chair, appearing to be uninterested in the proceedings. When Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull handed down the sentence, however, he stared at Tyler’s family, smiled and mouthed something to them.
Earlier in the hearing, Kimberly Cutler, Tyler’s mother, said Martin is a “dirty, snake devil.”
Martin also interacted with the family during the June trial, when he started shouting profanity after the jury’s guilty verdicts were read, court records show. He became disruptive and belligerent, asking to leave the courtroom as jurors were escorted out.
Martin became violent and had to be forcibly removed, court records show. During Friday’s hearing, Chief Counsel Tesa Helge, of the Allen County prosecutor’s office, recounted Martin’s reaction to the verdict, using a report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office as an exhibit for sentencing.
Helge said Martin shouted “you’re dead now” as he was escorted out. Martin told the judge he did not say or do anything outlined in the report.
When asked by Gull if he had anything to say, Martin said Tyler was the one who instigated the altercation that led to the fatal shooting.
“Dude started the fight,” Martin said. “He got the (expletive) end of the stick.”
Martin told the judge he was not satisfied with his attorney, Jamie Egolf, and that he plans to appeal his conviction and sentence. The defendant said he will hire an attorney for the appeal.