A Fort Wayne man today was sentenced to 88 years in prison for a fatal shooting at the now-defunct Bleu Diamond strip club.
James E. Starks, 29, was found guilty by a jury in July of the murder of 22-year-old Marcus Rogan, who was shot about 10 times in the Fort Wayne strip club. Rogan was pronounced dead at the scene on April 9, 2017.
Starks was charged in November 2021. He then faced up to 97 years in prison after being found guilty of murder, criminal recklessness and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun.
Starks was shown in the club’s camera footage shooting Rogan and then leaving the 9439 Lima Road building through the front door. Other people were shot as they cowered in the club, police have said. Two hospitals contacted police to say three other victims who'd been shot at the same club arrived by private vehicles.
A witness reported seeing Starks brag about killing someone in a Snapchat post a couple of weeks later, Detective Scott Tegtmeyer wrote in a probable cause affidavit.
An inmate at the Allen County Jail said Starks confessed to his involvement in the murder, according to court records.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille said during the four-day jury trial in July that Starks has threatened to kill Rogan’s brother and sister. An inmate reported hearing Starks saying he would kill Rogan’s brother. Rogan’s sister testified Starks told her to keep his name out of her mouth or she would be in the same place as her brother.
Allen Superior Judge David Zent sentenced Starks to 63 years for murder, five years for criminal recklessness and 20 years for the sentencing enhancement, and ordered it all to be served consecutively.