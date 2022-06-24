Ahmad K. Pearson, 21, has started serving a five-year sentence for a shooting case while waiting for a trial date for murder charges in another.
Pearson was sentenced Friday to the five years in prison, the result of a May 24 plea to three felony counts of battery for April 2, 2020. The shooting happened during a marijuana deal that went awry.
He’s also accused of shooting and murdering Travis Deval Jones, 40, on Aug. 31. Pearson is expected to receive a trial date for that at a 9:30 a.m. hearing Monday.
When Allen County Superior Judge David Zent sentenced Pearson on Friday, it was a year longer than the prosecution requested. However, the agreement allowed for a sentence of one to six years, and a felony charge of criminal recklessness was dropped in exchange for Pearson’s guilty plea.
Prior to imposing the sentence, Zent cited Pearson’s criminal history, which included a gun-related incident as a juvenile and a gun-related felony as an adult. Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred argued that the criminal history should be an aggravating factor in sentencing.
Defense attorney Nikos Nakos argued Pearson’s background should be a mitigating factor. His father died when he was 10, and his mother, Twilah Newmon-Thomas, was killed Sept. 11, 2020.
“Here’s a young man who’s had a tragic life, and he’s accepted his responsibility,” Nakos said.
Pearson’s aunt, Tia Nard, testified as character witness.
“Ahmad has a good heart,” she said. “He’s not a monster. He’s not a killer. He’s just a human being.”
Nakos added that the other man involved in the shooting received only probation because he would testify against Pearson. He wasn’t named in Pearson’s probable cause affidavit.
The shooting happened at Baldwin Creek Apartments on Hobson Road in Fort Wayne. According to court documents, four people in a white Nissan Versa went to buy marijuana there.
The seller, who wasn’t identified, saw two sitting in the back seat with guns, their hoods pulled up and heads down. He thought they planned to rob him and went back inside.
Pearson and another man came out and accused them of trying to rob their friend. When the car started to drive off, Pearson and the other man shot at those in it, according to the probable cause affidavit.