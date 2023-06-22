A Fort Wayne man is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison after he was sentenced on drug charges Wednesday.
Steven Hecke, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady after he was previously found guilty during a five-day trial about a year ago.
The jury found Hecke guilty on all counts, which included distributing methamphetamine, maintaining a drug-involved premises, possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession firearms as a convicted felon, according to a news release.
Hecke was sentenced to life plus 25 years. The sentence was enhanced because he was previously convicted of a serious drug felony and armed drug trafficking in a 2007 federal case.
U.S. Attorney Clifford Johnson said the evidence showed that Hecke was a cartel-connected drug trafficker who sold massive amounts of illegal drugs in northern Indiana and elsewhere.
“This prosecution shows that my office will spare no effort to bring drug dealers to justice,” Johnson said in a statement. “Let Mr. Hecke’s life sentence plus 25 years warn those engaged in illegal drug trafficking that when justice is served, the consequences are rightfully harsh.”
Hecke was distributing “massive” quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in both powder and pill form, along with other drugs, according to court documents. Agents and officers pursued charges after several controlled purchases of methamphetamine from the defendant.
Hecke was arrested when he returned to his Fort Wayne home with a drug shipment from Chicago in January 2020. The shipment contained about 19 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.
At Hecke’s home and at a separate stash house, officers recovered more methamphetamine, fentanyl powder and pills, other drugs, ammunition and high-capacity magazines, body armor and nine firearms. The investigation showed that Hecke had received multiple prior drug shipments and was working closely with the Sinaloa cartel by supplying them with vehicles, ATVs, generators, firearms and other merchandise.
“Hecke demonstrated a significant potential for violence and danger to the community in several ways: by protecting his drug houses with multiple firearms, making threats of violence against others to collect drug debts and to protect his drug operation, and invoking cartel members as intimidation and as a means of enforcing his threats,” the news release said.
Alfred Cooke, assistant special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Merrillville office, said Hecke’s case is the type that the agency is focused on disrupting and dismantling because of dangerous drug cartel connections.
“Through his violent, drug related crimes, Mr. Hecke caused great harm and damage to northern Indiana, but thanks to a collaborative law enforcement effort, he is no longer a threat to Hoosiers,” Cooke said in a statement. “DEA will continue to strive for a safer and healthier northern Indiana and America.”