A Fort Wayne man will serve more than 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.
Jack Morrow, 54, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady, the Department of Justice said in a news release. He will serve 135 months in prison and eight more years of supervised release.
According to court documents, Morrow communicated on social media with an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl. During those interactions, which happened between April 20 and May 11, 2022, Morrow “sent very graphic messages about the sexual acts he wanted to engage in with her,” according to the news release.
Morrow was arrested after arriving at a park where he had arranged to meet the 13-year-old girl for sex. According to the release, the FBI investigated the case with assistance from Fort Wayne police.