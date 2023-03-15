A Fort Wayne mother pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of neglect of a dependent after her toddler died from ingesting fentanyl pills.
Two felony charges, possession of a narcotic and a lesser count of neglect of a dependent, were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Kiara A. Johnson, 23, was arrested after police found her two children - including the 2-year-old boy who died - lying in the bathtub under a running shower on Sept. 29, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Det. Brian Martin of the Fort Wayne Police Department.
Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns oversaw Johnson's change of plea hearing and asked what she did that made her guilty. She told the magistrate she had drugs in her homes that were accessible to the kids.
"I'm guilty of putting my children in danger," Johnson said.
Johnson pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
The plea agreement calls for her to serve 29 years in prison – 20 for her son's death and nine for her then-3-year-old daughter's injuries.
Johnson told police that the night of her son’s death, she was lying in bed and playing games on her phone with plastic bags of marijuana and fake Percocet pills nearby. She told her children, who were climbing on the bed, to play in their room, according to court documents.
Johnson – who realized her pills were missing – then heard one of the children coughing.
When she went to check on them, she found that the children appeared to be sleeping but her daughter, whose lips were blue, was barely breathing, court documents said. Her boyfriend suggested she put the children in the shower. Police were called to the southeast side apartment and removed the children from the tub before immediately administering Narcan, an overdose-reversing drug, and beginning CPR.
That night – after her son died and her daughter was deemed stable – Johnson told police she bought the pills that she knew weren't Percocet and contained fentanyl. An autopsy showed conditions that are commonly seen in overdose deaths, according to court documents. Testing confirmed the pills contained fentanyl.
When authorities searched the home, they found a loaded rifle in the master bedroom and feces smeared on the wall of the children's bedroom. Moldy, rotten food was also found in the bedrooms and kitchen, court records said.
The children's bedroom and living room closets were packed with clothing, toys, plastic bags and trash, presenting safety risks to the toddlers.
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. April 14 by Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent.
Ultimately, it will be up to Zent's discretion to accept or reject to plea. Zent also has authority to impose fines, assess court costs and order restitution.
Over objections from her attorney, Gregory Fumarolo, Johnson was taken into custody at the end of the hearing as multiple people left the courtroom in tears.