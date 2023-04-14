A Fort Wayne mother was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to neglect charges. Her two toddlers overdosed on fentanyl, which caused her 2-year-old son's death.
Kiara A. Johnson, 23, was initially charged with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, possession of a narcotic drug and neglect of a dependent where the defendant endangers the dependent. As part of a plea agreement, Johnson's possession and lesser neglect charge were dismissed.
At a change of plea hearing in March, Johnson told Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns she had drugs in her home that were accessible to her son and then-3-year-old daughter.
“I’m guilty of putting my children in danger,” Johnson said during the March hearing.
Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent accepted the plea Friday and handed down the agreed-upon sentence of 20 years for neglect resulting in death and nine years for neglect resulting in serious bodily injury. The sentences will be served concurrently.
On Sept. 29, 2021, police found Johnson's two children lying in a bathtub under a running shower, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Det. Brian Martin of the Fort Wayne Police Department. In a later interview with police, Johnson explained what led up to her son's death and daughter' injuries.
That night, Johnson told police, she was lying in bed and playing games on her phone with nearby plastic bags of marijuana and fake Percocet pills that she knew contained fentanyl, according to court documents. Her children were climbing on the bed, and she told them to play in their room.
Johnson realized her pills were missing, and then she heard one of the children coughing, court documents say. When she went to check on them, the children appeared to be sleeping but her daughter, whose lips were blue, was barely breathing.
Johnson's boyfriend suggested putting the children in the shower, and the couple called 911, according to court documents. When police arrived at the southeast-side apartment, they removed the children from the shower, administered overdose-reversing drug Narcan and began CPR.
After her son died and her daughter was in stable condition, Johnson told police she bought the pills knowing they were not Percocet and that they contained fentanyl, court documents say. Further testing on the pills and an autopsy confirmed that.
During a search of the home, authorities found a loaded rifle in the master bedroom, feces smeared on the wall of the children’s bedroom and moldy, rotten food in the bedrooms and kitchen, according to court documents. The children’s bedroom and living room closets were also packed with clothing, toys, plastic bags and trash, presenting safety risks to the toddlers.
Gregory Fumarolo, Johnson's attorney, said his client has been remorseful since the tragic day.
"It's a tragedy Kiara will have to live with everyday," Fumarolo said.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Grove agreed.
"By the grace of God, we don't have more victims," Grove said.
As court officers took Johnson out of the courtroom, her family members waved to her and blew kisses.