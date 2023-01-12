Police are looking for a Fort Wayne couple charged with multiple felonies in connection with the death of a 4-year-old from cocaine and fentanyl toxicity.
Noel C. Wood, 25, and Jonathan Aaron Mulvhill, 34, were both charged Wednesday with felony neglect of dependent resulting in death, as well as two counts each of felony neglect of a dependent in a situation that endangers them. Warrants were also issued for them both.
They face 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted of the first charge and six months to 18 months if convicted of the other charges.
The child died July 15, according to the probable cause affidavit. Police responded to an 8:40 a.m. call of a child not breathing. The child was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead at 9:19 a.m.
Wood, the child’s mother, told police the child had a history of seizures. She had medication for the seizures at the house, but the autopsy showed no signs of the medication in the child’s blood, court documents said.
The couple lived in a one-room apartment with Wood's three children, all younger than 8 years old. Police searched the home after getting a warrant and found drugs, drug residue and drug paraphernalia in places where children could easily reach them, the probable cause affidavit said.
Police said the drugs field tested for cocaine, MDMA and LSD.
Court documents do not list bail amounts for Mulvhill or Wood.