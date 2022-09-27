A 17-year-old Fort Wayne resident is charged with pulling the trigger at a south-side gas station, injuring another person, according to court documents.
Calen D. Washington, who is charged as an adult, had his initial hearing Tuesday in Allen Superior Court, online records show. The teen, of the 1900 block of Hobson Road, faces felony charges including aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.
Court documents filed last week offer few details about the July 19 shooting at Shell, 249 E. Rudisill Blvd.
Washington is accused in the documents of injuring another person, “which created a substantial risk of death or serious permanent disfigurement or protracted loss or impairment of the function of a bodily member or organ.” Neither her age nor a description of her wounds was provided.
The filings do not indicate when the shooting happened, but the Fort Wayne Police Department’s activity logs show one was reported about 9:50 p.m. July 19 in the 200 block of Rudisill Boulevard.
Washington’s next hearing is set for Oct. 10.