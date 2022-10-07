One of the two teens waived to adult court and charged in the April 6 murder in a church parking lot pleaded guilty Thursday to being involved.
Swar Hit, 16, of Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. He didn’t enter a plea to the felony murder charge. He faces 10 to 30 years in prison when sentenced Nov. 22 for his part in a deadly alleged vape deal.
Hit is accused of being involved in the shooting death of Luke Matthew Borror, 21, of Fort Wayne, in the lot of New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road, about 7:40 p.m. while services were happening inside.
Security video from the church showed that Aung San Oo, then 15, did the actual shooting, according to court records. Oo is charged with murder, felony murder and felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Felony murder is different from murder in that it’s for a murder carried out during the commission of a felony. Oo is also charged with a sentence enhancement for using a firearm during the alleged murder. That could add 20 years to his sentence, which could be 45 to 65 years if he’s convicted of murder and another 20 to 30 years for the robbery charge.
Swar, Oo and Borror met in the church parking lot for a deal involving puff bars, one-use vape devices with flavors including cola ice and apple ice. Borror was on the phone with a friend talking about selling the nicotine vapes, court documents state. While the phone was in Borror’s pocket, his friend heard voices, a thump and gunshots.
Church video showed Hit carried a backpack he handed off to Oo, who put it on the rear of Borror’s car. Borror took a white bag out of his car, and then Oo and he struggled over the backpack, and the vape devices spilled, court documents state.
While Hit picked up the devices, Oo moved to Borror and shot him, according to the probable cause affidavit. Hit picked up the backpack, which fell next to Borror, and the two boys ran off.
Oo’s next court date, a pretrial hearing, is scheduled for Oct. 12. His trial is set to begin Nov. 15.
It wasn’t clear late Thursday whether Hit will be expected to testify against Oo as part of his deal.