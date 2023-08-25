A Fort Wayne woman admitted Friday to sexually trafficking a 16-year-old to her dealer in exchange for drugs.
“I asked (the victim) to have sex with our drug dealer for crack cocaine,” Brandy Treace, 48, told Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns.
“We both had a drug problem at the time,” she added.
Treace was charged with promoting child sexual trafficking, neglecting a dependent, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and invasion of privacy in 2021. Her plea calls for her to spend six years in prison and two years on probation for trafficking the girl.
The victim said Treace introduced her to crack cocaine when the defendant told her “Just try it, it’s not that bad,” according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Officer Rae Jackson. Treace told the victim “Now you see why I’m addicted” a week later, the teen said.
Police uncovered texts between the victim, Treace, the drug dealer and an unidentified man that detailed the abuse the victim went through, court records show.
Texts showed the teen set up sexual encounters with the dealer in exchange for crack at Treace’s urging.
When the victim asked Treace why she didn’t have sex with the dealer, the defendant replied she wasn’t his type, court documents show. Treace then asked the teen to see if the dealer wanted to do something for $40, the cost of two rocks of crack.
When Treace was interviewed, she admitted to police that she bought drugs from the dealer the teen was trafficked to and said Treace also would have sex with the dealer if she did not have cash to pay for the crack, according to court records. Treace admitted to using crack with the victim on multiple occasions and acknowledged it was inappropriate.
The teen was also the victim of mother-son duo Brooke and Caleb Thompson, who were her “pimps,” according to court records. It’s unclear whether they were involved with drug use or dealing. Both Thompsons were charged with the promotion of child sexual trafficking and later pleaded to lesser charges in plea agreements.
The victim said Treace knew about them using her for prostitution, court records show. The victim said she told Treace everything that was going on and that the defendant would ask her if she was going out to make money to buy crack.
The Thompsons were charged after a man came to police to report being extorted by them, according to court records. They demanded thousands of dollars in exchange for not telling the man’s family and hanging up posters saying he had sex with a minor.
Brooke and Caleb Thompson are scheduled to be sentenced in September. Treace is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 22 by Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull.
Gull will make the final decision on whether to accept the terms of the agreement at the sentencing hearing. If she rejects the terms, Treace’s original not guilty plea will be reinstated.