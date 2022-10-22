A Fort Wayne woman who defrauded three local homeowners associations of more than $189,000 will have to repay that money, federal officials said Friday. But how much prison time she’ll serve hasn’t been determined.
Lisa Austin Downey pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to three of the six counts of wire fraud against her, according to a news release. Her sentencing date hasn’t been set.
She faces up to 20 years when sentenced, but according to her plea agreement, she will be eligible for a reduced sentence in exchange for accepting full responsibility in the plea agreement.
Downey allegedly took the money from the three groups between March 2019 and October 2020 through her business, Elite HOA Management LLC, court documents state. She made more than 60 debit card purchases, withdrawals and transfers, then gave the homeowners associations fake accounting statements showing higher balances than they actually had, according to federal documents.
She was the only person responsible for the accounting for the three associations, federal records state. The total she allegedly stole eventually reached $189,639.
U.S. District Court documents detailed some of the purchases she alleged made.
From the Walnut Creek Community Association account, she spent $210 on a Lyft service in San Francisco on Sept. 24, 2019, and $613 for personal expenses with Frontier Online on Sept. 8, 2020.
From the Walnut Springs Community Association account, she spent $38 at Pak A Sak in Van Wert, Ohio, on July 20, 2020, and withdrew $200 from an ATM in Covington, Virginia, Oct. 8, 2020.
From an account identified as A.C.C.A., she spent $102 at the Lynchburg, Virginia, Econo Lodge on May 27, 2020, and $230 at the Walmart Supercenter in Covington, Virginia, on Oct. 8, 2020.
Walnut Springs Community Association and Walnut Creek Community Association both filed civil suits against Downey in the Allen County court system, according to online court records.
Walnut Springs Community Association, which filed March 31, 2021, was awarded $79,814 on July 22, 2021. But as of Friday, none of the money has been paid, records show. The restitution to Walnut Springs listed in federal documents for the plea agreement is $32,389.
Walnut Creek Community Association filed its suit Oct. 28, 2020, and on Jan. 1, 2021, was awarded $370,847. Nothing had been paid as of Friday, records show, and the association’s restitution listed in the federal plea agreement is $111,481.
The restitution listed in the federal plea agreement for A.C.C.A. is $45,769. No Allen County civil cases could be found for that association.