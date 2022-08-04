A Fort Wayne woman who was carrying 20,000 fentanyl pills in Allen County last year was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison Wednesday.
Madison McCoy, now 19, had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. In addition to the prison term, United States District Court Judge Holly Brady also sentenced McCoy to five years of supervised release following incarceration.
Police discovered the more than 2 kilograms of pills June 16, 2021, in a black 2007 Audi with Texas license plates that McCoy was driving, according to court records. They estimated the drug’s street value at $500,000.
Police had pulled over McCoy about 2 a.m. for speeding and other traffic violations as she went from Interstate 69 toI-469 south of Fort Wayne.
McCoy, who was 18 at the time, told police she had marijuana in the vehicle. Officers found two marijuana roaches in ashtrays and two packages wrapped in dark plastic under a sweatshirt on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat, court documents said.
The packages contained multiple vacuum sealed bags full of small blue pills stamped with “M30.” The pills are known as fake Percocet.
McCoy told police a man in Fort Wayne she didn’t know gave her money to drive to Detroit to pick up the packages, according to court documents. A man in Detroit she didn’t know placed the packages in her car.
She said didn’t know what the packages contained, court documents said.
The FBI led the investigation with assistance from the Fort Wayne Police Department and Indiana State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Lesley Miller Lowery prosecuted the case.