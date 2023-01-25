Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief is suing the state’s largest school district on accusations it didn’t hire him because of his race and retaliated against him for complaining about racial discrimination in the hiring process, court documents state.
Garry Hamilton applied to be a security supervisor with Fort Wayne Community Schools in 2019 and 2021, and he was repeatedly passed over without reason, cause or explanation, according to a complaint filed this month in Allen Superior Court.
Instead, the lawsuit alleges, FWCS hired white applicants who were less experienced and less qualified.
FWCS declined to comment Wednesday.
Hamilton retired from the Fort Wayne Police Department in 2019 after 25 years of service. He became its first Black police chief in 2014, and he stepped down two years later, to deputy chief.
In a statement filed in court, Hamilton said he was one of two finalists for the security supervisor position in 2019, but FWCS hired the white candidate – someone he knew through the police department. The other candidate never received a department promotion or held a supervisor’s position, the former chief said.
When the FWCS job became vacant in August 2021, Hamilton applied – and interviewed – again. After he didn’t get the position, Hamilton said he told the FWCS security director it marked the second time a white man was chosen over him. Hamilton said the district official described the other applicant as a better fit but never explained what he meant by that.
The position was reposted about a month later because the person who was chosen didn’t meet the minimum requirements, Hamilton said. He noted the district never invited him for another interview.
“It is obvious that Fort Wayne Community Schools rather start the application process over to avoid hiring a qualified applicant that is an African American with a college degree with over 16 years of being in management,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton filed a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in December 2021. The agency issued a “right to sue” notice last fall, according to copies filed in court.
The lawsuit asserts Hamilton suffered from more than a loss of income and benefits by not getting the FWCS position. It states he experienced humiliation, embarrassment, financial distress, inconvenience and emotional distress.
Hamilton is seeking compensatory damages, pecuniary damages, reasonable attorney’s fees and costs along with a court order requiring FWCS to hire him as security supervisor.
Attorneys representing FWCS submitted paperwork Tuesday to move the case to federal court.