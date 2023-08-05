Whenever Samantha Partington’s 5-year-old grandson blows dandelion fluffs into the wind, he wishes Uncle Q were still alive.
Quinlan Partington was 16 when an unknown gunman shot and killed him in 2017. He is one of Allen County’s 250 Black homicide victims in the last decade.
“He didn’t get a graduation or to drive a car or to have a real relationship,” Samantha Partington said. “What hurts me the most is that he didn’t get to be a father.”
From 2010 to 2020, homicide was the third leading manner of death for the county’s Black population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s WONDER program, which stands for Wide-ranging ONline Data for Epidemiologic Research.
The database includes statistics on cause of death that can be broken down in various ways, including by race, age, gender and location.
Black children and adults made up more than 50% of the county’s 403 total homicide victims from 2012 to 2022, according to Allen County coroner’s office records. That’s despite the fact that the county’s population is only 12% Black, according to Census data.
Black homicide statistics
Homicide rulings include various fatalities, including situations where the death was determined to be justified, such as in cases of self-defense. However, most homicides are because of someone else’s wrongdoing.
The deaths of about 20 of the 403 homicide victims, regardless of race, were considered justified, according to Journal Gazette archives.
Nationally, homicide is the seventh leading manner of death for Black people of all ages, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Indiana, it rises to sixth place.
But in Allen County, it increases to the third leading manner of death. The only two ranked higher than homicide for Black people are cancer and heart disease.
So far this year, the county has had 15 homicide victims, according to coroner’s office news releases. Seven of the victims were white, six were Black, one was Hispanic and one was Asian.
Eight of Allen County’s 2023 homicide victims were women, and seven were men. All were listed in coroner’s records as residents of Fort Wayne
Records show that homicide rates do not discriminate against age. The two youngest Black homicide victims of the last decade – Da’Coldest Antromik King Johnson and A.J. Arrington – were less than a year old when they died.
Johnson was 5 months old when he was pronounced dead at Parkview Hospital Randallia in December 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit. He was brought to the hospital with severe bruising and head trauma.
Police said they could smell alcohol on the baby’s mother, Jasmine Johnson. She eventually pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily harm and was sentenced to three years in Allen County Community Corrections.
Dajahiona Arrington, 18, was 37 weeks along with her baby, A.J, when they were killed in September 2019 by Marcus Dansby, the father of the near-full-term infant. Indiana law requires that any fetus 20 weeks or older receive a death certificate, which resulted in the death being included in the county’s list of homicide victims.
Dansby also was convicted of killing Consuela Arrington, 37, and Traeven Harris, 18. A 14-year-old was also injured during the incident.
Police who responded to the scene described it as “a house of horrors,” during Dansby’s sentencing hearing. Sgt. Michael Bell of the Fort Wayne Police Department said it was “one of the most profane acts of evil that I’ve ever witnessed,” The Journal Gazette reported at the time.
Prosecutors sought the death penalty for the mass shooting but offered Dansby a plea agreement. He could plead guilty but mentally ill to four counts of murder, one count of murder and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crimes in exchange for the death penalty being dropped.
Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull sentenced Dansby, who reportedly said during the sentencing he “couldn’t care less” about the victims, to a 300-year prison sentence.
The oldest victim, Toma Davis, was 89 when his stepson shot and killed him.
From 2010 to 2020, the average age for Black homicide victims in Allen County is 29, and the most common age was 21, Allen County coroner’s office records show. Nearly 50 victims were teens or younger when they died.
Another factor in the county’s Black homicide victims statistics stands out – gender. More than 80% of the 250 Black homicide victims were men, according to coroner’s office.
The deaths of Allen County’s Black homicide victims have a long-lasting, widespread effect, said Aisha Arrington, president of Fort Wayne Urban League.
“I’ve gone to funerals where a mother has lost a son or a child has lost a father, and they are the most horrific things that you could be part of,” she said. “You are still supposed to breathe and go on through your day as if you know you’re moving along.”
“But how do you when your heart is wrenched with the despair of losing that individual?”
Stereotypes and statistics
Arrington said she is concerned that Black homicides are often dismissed as “Black-on-Black crime,” something other races can simply ignore because they don’t feel threatened. The stereotype persists despite reports from the U.S. Department of Justice consistently showing that people of all races are more likely to be victimized by someone of the same race as them.
“It’s not just unique to the Black community, it’s mostly the people you’re around,” Arrington said. “If you’re Black and live in a Black community and want to kill someone, it’s more than likely that person is going to be Black. It would be the same if it were a white person.”
For Khalilah Hanan, Center for Nonviolence Intervention Program co-coordinator, the race of the killers of Allen County’s homicide victims is important to keep an eye on. She said being aware of the truth behind the stereotype of “Black-on-Black” crime can help combat it.
“It’s the same story I’ve heard since I was a kid,” Hanan said. “It’s white supremacy.”
Hanan said she empathizes with families of Black homicide victims who fear their deceased loved one won’t get justice – or worse, the same thing happening to them.
“You never know when you’re safe,” Hanan said. “Who can take my life and walk away?”
“There’s injustice, even in the so-called justice system.”
Guns often used
Regardless of race, gunshot wounds are the leading cause of death for all of Allen County’s homicide victims.
A report from the Violence Policy Center, a gun control advocacy group in Washington, D.C., shows Indiana had the third-highest Black homicide victimization rates in the nation in 2020. The Hoosier State follows Missouri and Wisconsin, which ranked first and second respectively.
Using data from the FBI, the Violence Policy Center’s report shows that for cases in which a weapon could be identified, about 90% of Black homicide victims in the U.S. were killed with guns.
“The consistent, disproportionate impact of homicide on Black men, women, boys and girls is a national shame,” Violence Policy Center Executive Director Josh Sugarmann said in a statement. “Guns are almost always the weapon used, and the ripple effects of each death ravage families, friends and whole communities.”
Gunshot wounds continue to be the leading cause of death for Black homicide victims in Allen County, accounting for 86% of them.
Cynthia Hall Gardner is the mother of 26-year-old Javon Burnett, who was murdered on Easter in 2018.
The damage to the community, she said, is enormous.
“It’s a lifetime thing,” said Gardner, who works for Alive Community Outreach’s Co-Victim Care nonprofit organization.
Five years after her son was murdered, Gardner said the healing journey has been full of ups and downs. One of her son’s accused killers, Tyrion McNair, was sentenced to 85 years in prison – the maximum sentence for murder with a sentencing enhancement for using a gun – for his role in the slaying, court records show.
Another man, Joshua Smiley, who has been accused of two other murders – one in Fort Wayne in 2015 in which charges were dismissed and another in Alabama in 2021 for which he is awaiting trial – was sentenced to three years in prison after accepting a plea deal, court documents show. The men were arrested after Burnett was found dead in the 3900 block of Newport Avenue.
Gardner’s day-to-day life looks different now, she said, as it does for many families of murder victims.
“But you learn to get through,” she said.
Healing after homicide
While working for Alive Community Outreach, Gardner said, she sees a variety of people whose loved ones have been murdered. Co-Victim Care specifically provides crisis support, support groups, education and awareness, personal support and advocacy for homicide victims’ survivors.
The faith-based organization’s program is meant to support the families left behind after a homicide. Gardner said that looks different for everyone.
Some move forward quickly while others might take years or decades to make that same progress.
Gardner has gotten some closure with her son’s killer behind bars, but mothers such as Partington, who said her son’s case has moved slowly the last six years, have yet to see anyone charged in connection with their child’s death.
Partington said not knowing who killed her son has added to the pain. Q would have been 23 this November, and Partington said she wonders what he would be doing, especially when she looks at her grandchildren.
“That boy would have been the best father,” she said.
One thing Partington knows for certain, however, is that her son would still be lighting up her life. Q wasn’t perfect, she said, but Partington fights for justice to ensure people don’t make assumptions about him.
“My son will be remembered as an outstanding kid, somebody that is definitely unique and a very interesting kid,” Partington said. “And he will not be forgotten.”