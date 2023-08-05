Allen County homicide victims statistics, 2012 to 2022 Allen County recorded 403 homicide victims from 2012 to 2022. Race 250 were Black 113 were white 26 were Hispanic 13 were Asian or Pacific Islander One was listed as “other” Gender 309 were men 94 were women Age 75 victims were teenagers or younger 159 victims were between 20 and 30 170 victims were older than 30 when they died

By the numbers Indiana’s Black homicide victimization rates Nationally, the Black homicide victimization rate from 2010 to 2020 was 21 deaths per 100,000. During that period, Indiana’s Black homicide victimization rate was about 33 deaths per 100,000. In Allen County, the Black homicide victimization rate from 2010 to 2020 jumped to 45 deaths per 100,000. But for the county’s Black male population, the rate nearly doubled to 80 deaths per 100,000.

States with the highest Black homicide victimization rates Indiana is one of the 10 states with the highest Black homicide victimization rates, according to a report from the Violence Policy Center, a Washington D.C.-based gun control advocacy group. The states that see the most Black homicides are: 1. Missouri 2. Wisconsin 3. Indiana 4. Tennessee 5. Illinois 6. Arkansas 7. Michigan 8. Louisiana 9. Kentucky 10. Iowa Source: Federal Bureau of Investigation data from 2020