A 42-year-old Huntington man was sentenced in federal court to more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Bryon Fisher was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Holly A. Brady, a news release from U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said Wednesday.
Fisher was sentenced to 121 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The court also revoked Fishers’ supervised release on his prior conviction for mail theft and sentenced him to an additional 24 months in prison, the release said.
The court ordered the sentences to be served consecutively, for a total term of 145 months – or more than 12 years – in prison.
According to documents in the case, from about July 2022 through August 2022 law enforcement conducted six controlled buys of methamphetamine from Fisher. A search of his residence resulted in the recovery of evidence indicating drug trafficking, including a drug ledger. In total, Fisher delivered and possessed with intent to deliver more than 244 grams of methamphetamine.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from Fort Wayne and Huntington police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.