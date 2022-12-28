A Fort Wayne man accused of robbing an IHOP on Christmas Eve now faces two additional felony charges for robberies at a Walgreens and a Marathon gas station.
The Allen County Prosecutor's office filed charges Wednesday against Ian C. Bazur-Persing, 41, in two new cases after police officers connected him to two other Saturday thefts.
Before the IHOP incident in the early afternoon, police say Bazur-Persing also robbed a Walgreens at 6201 Stellhorn Road and a Marathon station at 510 Lower Huntington Road. Both robberies occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Bazur-Persing robbed the Walgreens at 1:40 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit.
He approached a cashier wearing a ski mask with his hand in his pocket, court documents said. Bazur-Persing placed two items — a wireless speaker and a tea — on the counter and told the cashier to put money in the bag, a cashier told police.
The cashier said the robber had tattoos near his eyes, and police said that description matched that of Bazur-Persing.
A little less than an hour later, Bazur-Persing allegedly arrived at the Marathon at about 2:28 a.m.
According to an affidavit, video of the robbery shows him wearing the same clothes and with “what appears to be markings on his face around his eyes.”
Bazur-Persing then wrote a note to the Marathon cashier that said “money Bag now,” the affidavit alleges. He then placed a hatchet on the counter, the cashier gave him the money and he wrote a “thank you” note before leaving.
Fort Wayne police arrested Bazur-Persing Saturday after responding to a call just before 1 p.m. They went to the IHOP, located at 4403 Coldwater Road, where an armed man had the manager at knifepoint.
When he was arrested, Bazur-Persing had two knives — one machete-like — and a hatchet, according to the affidavit.
He now faces armed robbery charges for the IHOP and Marathon incidents and a charge of robbery for the theft at Walgreens.
Bazur-Persing's bond in the three separate cases now adds up to $50,000. His next hearings will come on Friday in the IHOP case and Tuesday in the two new cases.
If convicted of all three robberies, Bazur-Persing could serve up to 38 years in prison.