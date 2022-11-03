Lawyers argued Thursday before the Indiana Supreme Court over a financial case involving overdraft fees that originated in Allen County last year.
The court heard from both sides in Decker v. Star Financial Group. In March of 2021, Cliff and Wendy Decker filed a class-action complaint alleging the bank improperly assessed and collected overdraft fees.
Allen Superior Court Judge Craig Bobay granted a motion from Fort Wayne-based Star Financial to compel arbitration, citing a provision that was included in a monthly account statement sent to the Deckers by email in August 2020.
However, that email didn’t mention any changes to the Deckers’ account’s terms and conditions, according to earlier court documents, and the statement itself did not reference any changes except for an “Arbitration and No Class Action Clause Addendum” on the final two pages of the 14-page document.
The addendum stated that if the recipient still had an account with Star Financial 10 days after receiving the document, it would mean the Deckers agreed to the changes.
The Deckers, who note they did not see the changes, claimed the addendum “was made in bad faith or is unreasonable” and that they were not given “reasonable notice.” Bobay disagreed with those claims, siding with the bank’s motion to force arbitration.
Upon appeal to the Indiana Court of Appeals, the three-judge panel ruled 2-1 in favor of the Deckers in April, reversing the trial court’s decision. Judge Elizabeth Tavitas wrote in the majority opinion that Star Financial didn’t give the Deckers reasonable notice.
Now, it’s up to the state’s highest court to decide.
During the hearing Thursday morning, the Indiana Supreme Court’s five justices heard arguments from and questioned the two attorneys, Matthew Gutwein and Libby Goodknight.
Gutwein, who represented the Deckers, argued that banks provide customers reasonable notices of account agreement updates “every day.”
“It is not burdensome. And of course, parties to a contract have a duty to read its terms,” Gutwein said. “But here, the monthly account statement is not a contract, and Star cannot modify the account agreement through flawed notice tucked in the back of a non-contract.”
Star Financial Group’s lawyer, Goodknight, called the Decker’s appeal a “significant departure from basic principles of contracting” and warned it could “create an unworkable environment in which to conduct business in Indiana.”
Justice Mark Massa later questioned Goodknight over those warnings.
“What’s wrong with including just a minimal sentence in an email,” Massa asked, “such as, ‘Our terms and conditions have changed. Please see the addendum at the end of the account statement.’ What would be so wrong about requiring something that simple?”
Goodknight responded, “Just because there’s a different way of doing things doesn’t mean the way Star chose to communicate was unreasonable.”
Massa followed up to ask her to explain why Star’s method of communication wasn’t unreasonable.
“This wasn’t a bill stuffer. This wasn’t junk mail,” Goodknight said. “This wasn’t even a junk email that could be overlooked. This was a document that customers have an obligation to review.”
Gutwein, in response to questions from Chief Justice Loretta Rush, said placing the addendum at the end of the account statement was “demonstrably unreasonable.”
Justice Christopher Goff asked Gutwein to talk more about the 10-day period noted in the addendum.
“I’m concerned that somebody gets a notice that something’s going to change in 10 days,” Goff said, “and they’ve got 20 things that are automatic debits on their account, and they can’t reasonably act within that 10-day period.”
In closing, Gutwein reiterated that Star Financial Group has offered “no evidence whatsoever” that it or any other bank or credit union has ever placed a contractual change in the back of a monthly account statement.
At the end of the hearing, which lasted less than 45 minutes, Rush said the justices will discuss the case and issue an opinion “in due course.”