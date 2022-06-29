An Indianapolis man was sentenced Wednesday in Fort Wayne’s U.S. District Court to 15 1/2 years in prison for child pornography production.
Daniel Witt, 26, was also sentenced to five years on supervised release following his incarceration. He had pleaded guilty to production of material depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
He persuaded, enticed or coerced someone younger than 18 to engage in the explicit conduct so he could make images of it, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
The images were created around June 5, 2020, and Witt knew the images would be transferred or sent elsewhere, court records said.
U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady sentenced Witt to 188 months in federal prison.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the investigation. Assistant U. S. Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery prosecuted the case.