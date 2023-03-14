Two victims of a fatal crash in northwest Allen County died of blunt impact injuries, the Allen County coroner's office said Tuesday.
The deaths of Laine C. Arvey, 40, and Matthew P. Tustison, 49, were accidental, a news release said. Medics pronounced them both dead at the scene of the crash.
The two died following a fiery two-vehicle crash near Arcola and Yellow River roads. Their deaths marked the first two traffic fatalities in the county this year.
The driver of the second vehicle, Trevor M. Bradley, 33, was transported to an area hospital in serious condition after the crash. He was later charged with two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
A jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 28.
Bradley has previous convictions for driving while intoxicated in other counties, including Fulton and Hamilton.
In October 2010, he pleaded guilty and was convicted in Fulton County for misdemeanor operating a vehicle with at least .15% grams of alcohol in blood or on breath, according to online records. In April 2022, Bradley was convicted in Hamilton County after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
His second conviction included a sentence enhancement for being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
He is wanted in DeKalb, Hamilton and Wabash counties.