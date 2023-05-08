An Allen County judge paused the medical malpractice case against state Sen. Tyler Johnson on Monday and denied the lawmaker’s request to seal certain documents.
Lawyers for Dr. Johnson, R-Leo-Cedarville, requested last month that some filings be withheld from public access. They argued the first-term lawmaker’s reputation has been harmed and that “various interested parties have publicized this lawsuit, needlessly and unfairly litigating this case in public media.”
The lawsuit was filed against Johnson after a 20-year-old woman died after being treated by him.
Allen Superior Court Judge Andrew Williams denied that motion and wrote that there are no extraordinary circumstances that would merit limiting access to court records.
Johnson and Professional Emergency Physicians Inc. failed to provide clear and convincing evidence to support their claims, Williams wrote.
“In fact, no evidence of the alleged statements made to the media have been offered or even recited in the pleadings,” he wrote.
Williams also wrote in the order that he’s unpersuaded that Johnson’s role as a lawmaker gives him greater reason to invoke Rule 6 of the Indiana Rules on Access to Court Records, which allows for courts to seal documents in certain circumstances.
“Rather, one would expect the media, and the public, to have a greater interest in matters related to elected officials,” Williams wrote. “Again, there is no evidence, other than conclusory statements in the Petition, that there has been any abuse of the public’s unfettered access to the Court’s records.”
The judge also granted Johnson’s motion to temporarily pause the case, citing an Indiana law that requires cases against state lawmakers be moved until at least 30 days after a legislative session’s adjournment.
Williams stayed the case until June 9 and wrote in his order that he’ll wait until after that time to rule on both Johnson’s request to vacate prior deadlines and a motion from the plaintiff, Jennifer Becerra, to strike Johnson’s response to the motion for summary judgment.
Becerra filed the lawsuit against Johnson, Professional Emergency Physicians and Parkview Health last year. In 2018 her daughter, 20-year-old Esperanza Umana, died shortly after being treated by Johnson.
Indiana Department of Insurance’s three-doctor Medical Review Panel found in a rare unanimous ruling that the evidence supports Becerra’s assertion that Johnson and the other defendants “failed to comply with the appropriate standard of care.”
In an April affidavit, Johnson challenged the assertions made in Becerra’s lawsuit and said he met the standard of care at all times.
After the stay is lifted in June, Williams will hold a hearing for Becerra’s motion of summary judgment. If he denies that motion, and if the parties don’t reach a settlement in the meantime, the case would eventually go to trial.